Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours
Clarence speaks to Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman about his mission to raise awareness against animal cruelty by chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours.
Listen to the conversation below.
Hayman's love for rescuing animals like dogs, cats and wild birds finds him protesting against animal cruelty by chaining himself to a dog kennel for 60 hours.
His activism mission starts on Friday (23 June) at 6pm where he'll sleep outside until Monday morning at 6am.
Hayman says he'll be chained to a five metre chain, allowing him the space to go to a portable toilet.
Hayman says he's doing this to create awareness for most animals since "they spend their lives on a chain while others spend their lives homeless in the cold."
The animal rescuer also says that there's no humane way to chain animals and it's a "cruel way" to have animals spend their lives this way.
Hayman believes animals they should "be part of your family" and invites everyone to come and see his performative activism.
If you're going to pass by, Hayman encourages people to bring along a blanket or some cat or dog food or make a donation online.
This will help his animal rescue foundation to buy dog kennels, sterilisations, and building kennel areas at the animal rescue which he owns.
Hayman says he would still do this even if it was raining and hailing over the weekend.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/people/Chocolate-Angels-Animal-Rescue/100067596115323/?paipv=0&eav=Afa5cRoZ6inL1TUTwd3hQv8uGsM_687NJFmnF_NabjDtQ-hGepCroSUXGMDnn5HIFnQ&_rdr
