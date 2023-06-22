I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'





Every Thursday on Kfm Mornings, it's time for 'what's happening at the courthouse' where Rameez Khan visits courthouses around Cape Town to ask people one question: "what are you doing at the courthouse, today?"

Today, Rameez reports on his visit to Bellville courthouse where he finds a man supporting a friend who was in possession of 1000 bullets linking to "bad things" while a single-mom finds herself at court for "stealing cupcakes for her kid's school."

So, how do these court-goers explain themselves?

The man supporting his friend (who's had trouble with the law before) for possessing 1000 bullets says that it wasn't his friend's bullets and that "it's a big matter" but is convinced that his friend's lawyer "will sort things out for him" so his friend can "make become someone."

While a single-mom says she's at court receiving adult life skills classes for stealing some cupcakes because her kid "needed it for school."

She admits to shoplifting cupcakes because she thought that she wouldn't "get caught."

On whether the classes are helping she says "it's helping 50/50" and says she's "grateful to Ramaphosa" - why, is still to be answered.

When asked whether she'll shoplift again, the woman says she's not sure if she'll do it again or not.

And that's what's happening at the courthouse!

