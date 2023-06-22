I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients' Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out. 22 June 2023 4:40 PM
[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music. 22 June 2023 4:32 PM
ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA. 22 June 2023 4:24 PM
View all Local
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
View all Politics
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
View all Business
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school' A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?! 22 June 2023 3:54 PM
Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism. 22 June 2023 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane. 22 June 2023 5:30 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles. 22 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'

22 June 2023 3:54 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Kfm Mornings
Sherlin Barends
Sibongile Mafu
Rameez Khan
Darren “Whackhead” Simpson
'What's Happening at the Courthouse'

A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?!

Every Thursday on Kfm Mornings, it's time for 'what's happening at the courthouse' where Rameez Khan visits courthouses around Cape Town to ask people one question: "what are you doing at the courthouse, today?"

Today, Rameez reports on his visit to Bellville courthouse where he finds a man supporting a friend who was in possession of 1000 bullets linking to "bad things" while a single-mom finds herself at court for "stealing cupcakes for her kid's school."

Listen to their stories below.

So, how do these court-goers explain themselves?

The man supporting his friend (who's had trouble with the law before) for possessing 1000 bullets says that it wasn't his friend's bullets and that "it's a big matter" but is convinced that his friend's lawyer "will sort things out for him" so his friend can "make become someone."

While a single-mom says she's at court receiving adult life skills classes for stealing some cupcakes because her kid "needed it for school."

She admits to shoplifting cupcakes because she thought that she wouldn't "get caught."

On whether the classes are helping she says "it's helping 50/50" and says she's "grateful to Ramaphosa" - why, is still to be answered.

When asked whether she'll shoplift again, the woman says she's not sure if she'll do it again or not.

And that's what's happening at the courthouse!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'




22 June 2023 3:54 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Kfm Mornings
Sherlin Barends
Sibongile Mafu
Rameez Khan
Darren “Whackhead” Simpson
'What's Happening at the Courthouse'

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Photo by Ron Lach via pexels

Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace

22 June 2023 4:17 PM

There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue's Facebook page.

Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours

22 June 2023 3:38 PM

Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer demand airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat for 'comfort'

Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat

22 June 2023 2:41 PM

Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scandamerican/123rf.com

How gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence

22 June 2023 1:18 PM

A new hate crimes bill is inching closer to the possibility of becoming law in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel during the inaugural World Koesister Day. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

22 June 2023 1:03 PM

The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @fynrestaurant on Instagram

Cape Town dining spot awarded world's best sustainable restaurant

22 June 2023 12:45 PM

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants released their annual awards and in the most sustainable category, guess which one takes top spot?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

You snooze, you DON'T lose: 'A nap a day makes the brain bigger'

22 June 2023 12:24 PM

Researchers have found that regular naps keep you smarter for longer, delays ageing and is good for the brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Taxi driver holding his driver's licence. Picture: EWN

New driver’s licences coming before March 2024 – Dept of Transport

22 June 2023 11:40 AM

The Money Minute with Lennonx Wasara shares an update from the Department of Transport on the new driver’s licence cards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

Local Politics

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

Lifestyle Entertainment

Missing Titanic submersible ran out of oxygen around 1pm (SA time)

World

EWN Highlights

Treasury still trying to regularise govt spending on Madiba's state funeral

22 June 2023 8:55 PM

Govt defends Ramaphosa's security chief, Rhoode, over Warsaw standoff

22 June 2023 8:21 PM

Questions being asked about when SA authorities will arrest Markus Jooste

22 June 2023 8:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA