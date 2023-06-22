Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey

22 June 2023 5:30 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane.

This Sunday, South African singer and songwriter Kyle September is ready to take over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite 80's & 90's hits and the wonderful memories those songs evoke.

Kyle September's debut album, DAYDREAM was released late last year.

anhourwith-kyle-september-feature-320png

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's, as Kyle shares his personal playlist with you, featuring music from the likes of TOTO, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and more.

It's the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk!

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




