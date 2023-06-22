Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.
- Can you blame your bank if you're over-indebted?
- You can lay a complaint with the Credit Ombud, but a charge of reckless lending needs some serious proof
As financial pressure mounts on the average consumer, more and more people are struggling to keep up with their debt repayments according to a number of recent bank trading updates.
RELATED: Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009
But is it your bank’s fault that you are over-indebted, or should you take responsibility for this yourself?
It's a tricky question, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, as reflected in the Credit Ombud's annual report for 2022.
In terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), reckless lending is a serious claim and one which takes quite a bit of proving on the part of the consumer noted Lee Soobrathi, the Ombud's head of case management.
Essentially, it’s found that if the credit provider didn’t do a proper affordability assessment before lending you money, the contract can be cancelled and you’re off the hook for what you owe on it.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
In one case that crossed the Ombud’s complaints desk a man serviced his loan properly for a year, his credit record was good, so the case handlers couldn’t call it reckless lending... but they did convince the credit provider to restructure the loan to give him some relief.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler follows up on the case of one consumer who did blame herself for her financial predicament as she was "shocking with money”, but also felt her bank was responsible to some extent.
RELATED: ['Reckless lending is still common practice in SA'](http://Africa Melane says evidence exists that it is still common practice for lenders to provide credit to financially vulnerable.)
The woman told Knowler that Absa automatically upped the spend limit on her credit card every year.
“If the credit is there I will take it” she said.
Now the 63-year-old owes R133 000 on her two credit cards and her overdraft facility.
"Kathy" says Absa told her she had an automatic annual credit limit increase enabled on one of her credit card accounts.
Knowler notes that banks had to take steps to gain such consent from clients as an addendum if they took out their credit card accounts before the NCA came into effect.
While she has no recollection of giving consent, it doesn't necessarily mean she didn't authorise this Kathy says.
If you have an automatic increase provision on your account and you regard your credit limit as a "spending target", it's best you cancel this consent, Knowler advises.
On the other hand, if you have excellent financial discipline, getting the highest credit limit you can will benefit you.
Listen to Knowler's advice in the interview audio at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1810/fizkes181000103/109260376-upset-depressed-mature-middle-aged-woman-in-panic-holding-head-in-hands-in-front-of-laptop-frustrate.jpg
