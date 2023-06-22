Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs Funeral parlours and crematoriums in Cape Town have reportedly been suffering with major backlogs. 22 June 2023 5:46 PM
View all Local
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
View all Politics
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
View all Business
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane. 22 June 2023 5:30 PM
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive. 22 June 2023 1:03 PM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
National Credit Act
Credit Ombud
reckless lending
banks
Wendy Knowler
Credit limit
consumer issues

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

- Can you blame your bank if you're over-indebted?

- You can lay a complaint with the Credit Ombud, but a charge of reckless lending needs some serious proof

@ fizkes/123rf.com
@ fizkes/123rf.com

As financial pressure mounts on the average consumer, more and more people are struggling to keep up with their debt repayments according to a number of recent bank trading updates.

RELATED: Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

But is it your bank’s fault that you are over-indebted, or should you take responsibility for this yourself?

It's a tricky question, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, as reflected in the Credit Ombud's annual report for 2022.

In terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), reckless lending is a serious claim and one which takes quite a bit of proving on the part of the consumer noted Lee Soobrathi, the Ombud's head of case management.

Essentially, it’s found that if the credit provider didn’t do a proper affordability assessment before lending you money, the contract can be cancelled and you’re off the hook for what you owe on it.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

In one case that crossed the Ombud’s complaints desk a man serviced his loan properly for a year, his credit record was good, so the case handlers couldn’t call it reckless lending... but they did convince the credit provider to restructure the loan to give him some relief.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler follows up on the case of one consumer who did blame herself for her financial predicament as she was "shocking with money”, but also felt her bank was responsible to some extent.

RELATED: ['Reckless lending is still common practice in SA'](http://Africa Melane says evidence exists that it is still common practice for lenders to provide credit to financially vulnerable.)

The woman told Knowler that Absa automatically upped the spend limit on her credit card every year.

“If the credit is there I will take it” she said.

Now the 63-year-old owes R133 000 on her two credit cards and her overdraft facility.

"Kathy" says Absa told her she had an automatic annual credit limit increase enabled on one of her credit card accounts.

Knowler notes that banks had to take steps to gain such consent from clients as an addendum if they took out their credit card accounts before the NCA came into effect.

While she has no recollection of giving consent, it doesn't necessarily mean she didn't authorise this Kathy says.

If you have an automatic increase provision on your account and you regard your credit limit as a "spending target", it's best you cancel this consent, Knowler advises.

On the other hand, if you have excellent financial discipline, getting the highest credit limit you can will benefit you.

Listen to Knowler's advice in the interview audio at the top of the article




22 June 2023 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
National Credit Act
Credit Ombud
reckless lending
banks
Wendy Knowler
Credit limit
consumer issues

More from Business

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%

21 June 2023 11:33 AM

Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money

20 June 2023 11:09 PM

Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Photo by Ron Lach via pexels

Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace

22 June 2023 4:17 PM

There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'

22 June 2023 3:54 PM

A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue's Facebook page.

Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours

22 June 2023 3:38 PM

Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer demand airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat for 'comfort'

Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat

22 June 2023 2:41 PM

Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scandamerican/123rf.com

How gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence

22 June 2023 1:18 PM

A new hate crimes bill is inching closer to the possibility of becoming law in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel during the inaugural World Koesister Day. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

22 June 2023 1:03 PM

The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Tyres burn just meters from the police station on 6 April 2022 as Diepsloot residents protest over crime in the area. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

22 June 2023 7:16 AM

There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A marketing company has applied to seize assets at Luthuli House, the headquarters of the African National Congress, in Johannesburg. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp

The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power

19 June 2023 8:19 AM

The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dookdui/123rf.com

If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected

15 June 2023 8:12 PM

Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off

15 June 2023 6:25 AM

Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

14 June 2023 8:12 PM

KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book

8 June 2023 8:45 PM

An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

World

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

Sport

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Ushaywa indiva umbiko kaZondo, kufuwa kakhulu emigwaqweni kuleli

23 June 2023 12:03 AM

The day that was: Zondo: another state capture possible, too late 4 Titanic sub?

22 June 2023 11:48 PM

Eskom places security head Pillay on precautionary suspension

22 June 2023 11:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA