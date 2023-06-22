SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Klopper, co-founder and CEO of Lexie Hearing.
American news magazine TIME has named a South African hearing aid startup as one of its global 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023.
Lexie Hearing was born in Pretoria and now provides over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows this.
A shrewd partnership with Bose and distribution in 12,000 stores across the US helped hearing-aid maker Lexie Hearing leap ahead of the pack. It now expects to earn $60 million in revenue and expand to many more stores this year.TIME
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Nic Klopper, co-founder and CEO of Lexie Hearing.
Klopper says it all originated in South Africa as a spin-off in 2016, when he was involved in starting a company called hearX.
We first focused on making hearing more affordable... and then in 2020 we launched Lexie hearing in the United States The idea was to democratise access... and we used technology to do so. It was all driven by the big prevalence of hearing loss - about 460 million people globally...Nic Klopper, CEO - Lexie Hearing
Lexie employs about ten people in the US, with the rest of the staff in South Africa Klopper says.
The company's research and development team is local, as is its call centre as well as the sales and marketing division.
We try to keep costs low. That's the ideal, right - to earn dollars and and pay South African rands. It then allows us to offshore the technology at a really affordable price.Nic Klopper, CEO - Lexie Hearing
This is the description of the Lexie OTC hearing aids:
"These first-of-their-kind receiver-in-canal, self-fitting OTC hearing aids are Bluetooth enabled and can be personalized to your needs.
Lexie B1 hearing aids pair with the Lexie app, the first self-tuning mobile app that's clinically proven to provide audiologist-quality customization for individuals 18 or older with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss."
At the moment the tech-enabled devices are available only in the US, as South African legislation does not yet allow for hearing aids to be sold over the counter.
Our B2B technology, which is focused on the audiologist and clinician, are available here under our brand hearX, to be used for professional services. The Lexie tech is currently only available in the US, mainly for legislative reasons.Nic Klopper, CEO - Lexie Hearing
Click here to find out more about Lexie's hearing aids and scroll up to listen to the interview with Klopper
Source : https://www.facebook.com/lexiehearing/photos/a.300508761350351/1185158399552045/
More from Business
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role
It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.Read More
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?
South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.Read More
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out
The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.Read More
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad
"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.Read More
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
More from Local
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs
Funeral parlours and crematoriums in Cape Town have reportedly been suffering with major backlogs.Read More
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'
Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi
Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.Read More
ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal
The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.Read More
[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!Read More
Climate change crisis? Not worried say 30% of middle-class South Africans
Today marks World Rainforest Day, aiming to ensure the survival of rainforests, which are crucial in mitigating climate change.Read More
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain
While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.Read More
More from World
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible
Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.Read More
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat
Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.Read More
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin
Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.Read More
Missing Titanic submersible ran out of oxygen around 1pm (SA time)
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible
Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.Read More
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer
Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms.Read More
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'
Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.Read More
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave
Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace
There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work.Read More
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role
It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.Read More
I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'
A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?!Read More
Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours
Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism.Read More
[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!Read More
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat
Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.Read More