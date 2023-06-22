Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up





- Fuel prices are expected to drop in July, but not for diesel

- A drop in fuel and food prices were among the chief drivers of slowing inflation numbers released on Wednesday

By all accounts South African motorists can look forward to a fuel price cut in July, but not for diesel.

The latest inflation numbers released on Wednesday brought some good news for consumers, with annual CPI slowing to 6.3% in May (from 6.8% in April).

A drop in food and fuel prices were among the chief drivers of slowing inflation.

Stats SA says the annual rate for fuel decreased further in May, cooling to 3,5% from 5,0% in April.

As BusinessTech reports however, the price of diesel will not drop next month as is expected for petrol.

This is borne out by the latest figures from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), which indicate that petrol prices should drop by between 8 and 16 cents a litre.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Roodt outlines some of the reasons why international oil prices are relatively muted, despite a threat by Opec+ to cut back on supply.

A little while ago Saudi Arabia decided to cut back on oil production... hoping that the price is going to go up. Keep in mind that their fiscal accounts are quite stretched and they're very much dependent on a higher oil price because that's the main source of revenue for the fiscus... but despite cutting back on production the oil price actually came down. Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

At the same the reserves of the non-oil producing countries, especially in the Western world, are much higher today than they were a year or so ago... That means if there's a bit of an oil price increase, they have the reserves to cushion that. Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

There's another reason Roodt believes the oil price is inherently not so much under the control of Saudi Arabia and that, he says, is the nature of a cartel.

Opec is a cartel, and a cartel is inherently unstable because there is a huge incentive - especially for the smaller producers - to pump a little bit more than what their quota allows them to pump. Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

The economist is also optimistic about the struggling rand's potential rate of recovery.

According to his own model he says, the currency is even more under-valued right now than it normally is.

Where the currency should be at the moment is at about 16.5 to the US dollar... and I've based that on a combination of all sorts of things. The currency is always undervalued but now trading at 18.5 it is much more undervalued than usual... Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

...and 18.5 is just too weak despite some quite valid reasons, and if nobody goes to Poland again or starts more war games... I suspect the rand is likely to drift a little bit better and I won't be surprised if we see it below 18, at 17.5 to the US dollar.... Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

