Latest Local
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs Funeral parlours and crematoriums in Cape Town have reportedly been suffering with major backlogs. 22 June 2023 5:46 PM
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients' Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out. 22 June 2023 4:40 PM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school' A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?! 22 June 2023 3:54 PM
Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism. 22 June 2023 3:38 PM
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane. 22 June 2023 5:30 PM
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive. 22 June 2023 1:03 PM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs

22 June 2023 5:46 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Crematorium
cremation
funeral parlours

Funeral parlours and crematoriums in Cape Town have reportedly been suffering with major backlogs.

Mike Wills speaks with Johan Rousseau, founding member of United Funeral Association of SA (Ufasa).

According to Rousseau the entire funeral industry is being affected by backlogs.

He says that crematoriums are running at a capacity of only 30%.

That places a lot of pressure on to the funeral industry, which [then] places pressure on the public.

Johan Rousseau, Founding Member - United Funeral Association of SA

He adds that deceased people are having to be embalmed, which is an additional cost, or they have to be transported from Cape Town.

We are now seeing an increase in the expenses of funeral parlours and the expenses on consumers.

Johan Rousseau, Founding Member - United Funeral Association of SA
Image: © lightfieldstudios /123rf.com
Image: © lightfieldstudios /123rf.com

He says they have been engaging various political leaders and are confident there will be an outcome soon.

Listen to the interview above for more.




More from Local

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

@ daniilantiq/123rf.com

Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'

22 June 2023 4:40 PM

Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.

Bongani Baloyi announced the formation of his new political party, Xiluva, on 30 March 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi

22 June 2023 4:32 PM

Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal

22 June 2023 4:24 PM

The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Climate change crisis? Not worried say 30% of middle-class South Africans

22 June 2023 1:39 PM

Today marks World Rainforest Day, aiming to ensure the survival of rainforests, which are crucial in mitigating climate change.

Rwanda: Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but it’s not just for his own gain

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

22 June 2023 1:31 PM

While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.

Local man braves raging river waters to recover friend’s body / Facebook: Ricky Kuzco Alderton

Man recovers friend's body by braving raging river

22 June 2023 11:26 AM

Vinchenzo Pastor recalls how he recovered his friend Regan Fredericks' body after he drowned in Keyser River.

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Trending

Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

World

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

Sport

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WC Premier Winde believes he's made a strong case to US for Agoa renewal

22 June 2023 10:51 PM

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

22 June 2023 10:37 PM

Zondo calls for a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament

22 June 2023 10:03 PM

