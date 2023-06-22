Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs





Mike Wills speaks with Johan Rousseau, founding member of United Funeral Association of SA (Ufasa).

According to Rousseau the entire funeral industry is being affected by backlogs.

He says that crematoriums are running at a capacity of only 30%.

That places a lot of pressure on to the funeral industry, which [then] places pressure on the public. Johan Rousseau, Founding Member - United Funeral Association of SA

He adds that deceased people are having to be embalmed, which is an additional cost, or they have to be transported from Cape Town.

We are now seeing an increase in the expenses of funeral parlours and the expenses on consumers. Johan Rousseau, Founding Member - United Funeral Association of SA

Image: © lightfieldstudios /123rf.com

He says they have been engaging various political leaders and are confident there will be an outcome soon.

Listen to the interview above for more.