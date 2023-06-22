Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs
Mike Wills speaks with Johan Rousseau, founding member of United Funeral Association of SA (Ufasa).
According to Rousseau the entire funeral industry is being affected by backlogs.
He says that crematoriums are running at a capacity of only 30%.
That places a lot of pressure on to the funeral industry, which [then] places pressure on the public.Johan Rousseau, Founding Member - United Funeral Association of SA
He adds that deceased people are having to be embalmed, which is an additional cost, or they have to be transported from Cape Town.
We are now seeing an increase in the expenses of funeral parlours and the expenses on consumers.Johan Rousseau, Founding Member - United Funeral Association of SA
He says they have been engaging various political leaders and are confident there will be an outcome soon.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/cremation.html?sti=lh81q77ec3ztl32hha|&mediapopup=130106329
More from Local
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'
Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi
Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.Read More
ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal
The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.Read More
[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!Read More
Climate change crisis? Not worried say 30% of middle-class South Africans
Today marks World Rainforest Day, aiming to ensure the survival of rainforests, which are crucial in mitigating climate change.Read More
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain
While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.Read More
Man recovers friend's body by braving raging river
Vinchenzo Pastor recalls how he recovered his friend Regan Fredericks' body after he drowned in Keyser River.Read More
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?
South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.Read More