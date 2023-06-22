Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs Funeral parlours and crematoriums in Cape Town have reportedly been suffering with major backlogs. 22 June 2023 5:46 PM
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients' Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out. 22 June 2023 4:40 PM
View all Local
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
View all Politics
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
View all Business
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school' A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?! 22 June 2023 3:54 PM
Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism. 22 June 2023 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane. 22 June 2023 5:30 PM
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive. 22 June 2023 1:03 PM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

22 June 2023 6:37 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Derick Hougaard

He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.

Former Bulls and Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is responding positively to doctors since waking up after being in a coma for almost two weeks.

The 40-year-old was admitted to hospital on Saturday 10 June, after his partner, singer Nádine, found him unresponsive.

He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.

On Thursday, Nádine confirmed on Facebook that Hougaard opened his eyes and was responding to medical personnel, 13 days after he was first admitted.

Hougaard played 111 matches for the Bulls in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby, while also running out for Leicester Tigers and Saracens in a professional career that spanned ten years.

He was capped eight times for the Springboks and was part of the team at the 2003 World Cup in Australia.




22 June 2023 6:37 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Derick Hougaard

More from Sport

'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba

21 June 2023 8:14 PM

Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open

21 June 2023 7:58 PM

Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion

20 June 2023 8:31 PM

The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims

20 June 2023 8:13 PM

The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.

'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia

20 June 2023 5:48 PM

Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter.

Andile Jali remains undecided about his future after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

20 June 2023 5:06 PM

The 33-year-old parted ways with Masandawana last month and is now a free agent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Spurs head Shaun Bartlett and Alexi Efstathiou, Chief Executive Officer at Cape Town Spurs. Picture: twitter.com/CapeTownSpursFC

Shaun Bartlett extends his contract at Cape Town Spurs following PSL promotion

20 June 2023 4:53 PM

The Urban Warriors will make a return to the South African top flight for the first time since 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and Springbok head coach, Jacques Nienaber, at a media briefing in Pretoria on 20 June 2023. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Kolisi upbeat on chances of being fit for Bok Rugby World Cup defence

20 June 2023 4:44 PM

Siya Kolisi is a certainty to miss the Rugby Championship, however, the Springbok skipper said he thinks he'll be ready when their Rugby World Cup title defence begins in France in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Special Olympic Athlete, Kamogelo Moncho. Picture: Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

Kamogelo Moncho wins SA’s first medal at Special Olympics World Games

20 June 2023 3:47 PM

Special Olympic Athlete, Kamogelo Moncho, snatched gold in the men’s 5,000m final at Olympia Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A toy of notorious 'Star Wars' villain Darth Vader Picture: Pixabay.com.

[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader

20 June 2023 8:58 AM

Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

World

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

Sport

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WC Premier Winde believes he's made a strong case to US for Agoa renewal

22 June 2023 10:51 PM

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

22 June 2023 10:37 PM

Zondo calls for a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament

22 June 2023 10:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA