Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma
Former Bulls and Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is responding positively to doctors since waking up after being in a coma for almost two weeks.
The 40-year-old was admitted to hospital on Saturday 10 June, after his partner, singer Nádine, found him unresponsive.
He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.
On Thursday, Nádine confirmed on Facebook that Hougaard opened his eyes and was responding to medical personnel, 13 days after he was first admitted.
Hougaard played 111 matches for the Bulls in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby, while also running out for Leicester Tigers and Saracens in a professional career that spanned ten years.
He was capped eight times for the Springboks and was part of the team at the 2003 World Cup in Australia.
