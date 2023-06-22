Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible
A 'debris field' was discovered on Thursday by a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in the search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic.
A joint search operation, involving Canadian and US rescue teams has been ongoing since Sunday, after the tourist submersible, with five people on board, disappeared not long after descending to the wreck of the infamous shipwreck.
The Titanic wreck is located 3,800 metres underwater, on the ocean floor in the remote North Atlantic Ocean.
A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2' USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023
Thursday marked four days since the vessel lost contact with its mothership, with experts also predicting that oxygen onboard would also run out during the course of the day.
The vessel began its descent on Sunday with 96 hours of oxygen, with Thursday morning marked as the deadline for when those on board could realistically still be found alive.
The Coast Guard is scheduled to host a press briefing Thursday to discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s ROV on the sea floor near the Titanic.
Source : @OceanGateExped/Twitter
