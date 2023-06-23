Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Opinion
Sport

Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job

23 June 2023 11:42 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Richards Bay FC

Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.

Robert Marawa speaks to James Dlamini, Richards Bay F.C General Manager.

Former Polokwane City and Free State Stars coach, Luc Eymael is on a shortlist of eight coaches, being considered for the vacant head coach job at Richards bay F.C.

The club parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel on Wednesday, and are now in search of new head coach.

Richards Bay General Manager, James Dlamini says the club was close bringing in former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, before he joined Raja Casablanca earlier in the month.

Despite an impressive start to the season, Richards Bay ended the campaign in 13th place.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Dlamini says that was one of the reasons for the decision.

The coaches did very well in the first season. The questions was, going forward, do we still have confidence that the coaches can do what they did in the first half of the season, most people felt it was time for a change.

James Dlamini, Richards Bay General Manager

The coaches have a 1 year contract so the feeling was that we were going another direction when their contracts ended.

James Dlamini, Richards Bay General Manager

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the departure of Head Coach Mr. Vasili Manousakis, Mr. Pitso Dladla and Mr. Ronnie Gabriel, the two assistant coaches,” the club announced via a statement.

“The Club would also like to thank them for their contribution during last season. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

“The announcement of the new coaches will be announced in due course.”

We want to reinforce the team and get new ideas from whoever the new person is.

James Dlamini, Richards Bay General Manager

There is a list of coaches we are looking at. There are very good coaches on that list, both local and international. In two weeks we will be able to make an announcement about that. The coach we were hoping to get was Zinnbauer and he was very close to joining us, it was 95% there.

James Dlamini, Richards Bay General Manager

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job




