Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job
Robert Marawa speaks to James Dlamini, Richards Bay F.C General Manager.
Former Polokwane City and Free State Stars coach, Luc Eymael is on a shortlist of eight coaches, being considered for the vacant head coach job at Richards bay F.C.
The club parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel on Wednesday, and are now in search of new head coach.
Richards Bay General Manager, James Dlamini says the club was close bringing in former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, before he joined Raja Casablanca earlier in the month.
Despite an impressive start to the season, Richards Bay ended the campaign in 13th place.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Dlamini says that was one of the reasons for the decision.
The coaches did very well in the first season. The questions was, going forward, do we still have confidence that the coaches can do what they did in the first half of the season, most people felt it was time for a change.James Dlamini, Richards Bay General Manager
The coaches have a 1 year contract so the feeling was that we were going another direction when their contracts ended.James Dlamini, Richards Bay General Manager
“Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the departure of Head Coach Mr. Vasili Manousakis, Mr. Pitso Dladla and Mr. Ronnie Gabriel, the two assistant coaches,” the club announced via a statement.
“The Club would also like to thank them for their contribution during last season. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.
“The announcement of the new coaches will be announced in due course.”
We want to reinforce the team and get new ideas from whoever the new person is.James Dlamini, Richards Bay General Manager
There is a list of coaches we are looking at. There are very good coaches on that list, both local and international. In two weeks we will be able to make an announcement about that. The coach we were hoping to get was Zinnbauer and he was very close to joining us, it was 95% there.James Dlamini, Richards Bay General Manager
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job
Source : Twitter.
More from Sport
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!
Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.Read More
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma
He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.Read More
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.Read More
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open
Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.Read More
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion
The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.Read More
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims
The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.Read More
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia
Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.Read More
Andile Jali remains undecided about his future after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
The 33-year-old parted ways with Masandawana last month and is now a free agent.Read More
Shaun Bartlett extends his contract at Cape Town Spurs following PSL promotion
The Urban Warriors will make a return to the South African top flight for the first time since 2018.Read More