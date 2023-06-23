Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'
TSHWANE - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said elected officials in Parliament failed in their duties to protect the country and its people against state capture.
He was speaking in Pretoria on Thursday at an event held to mark the one-year anniversary of the final release of the State Capture Commission reports.
The chief justice said the commission, which he chaired, found numerous instances where Parliament, particularly the ruling party African National Congress (ANC), failed in its role to hold the executive accountable.
Zondo said Parliament has done nothing, so far, to prevent another state capture.
He said recommendations by the State Capture Commission have not been implemented with the urgency required.
However, Zondo said that people should not lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.
“My belief is that when everything else fails, it is you the people that give me hope, it is you the people that I believe will make sure that this country is turned around."
Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande said his department would be setting aside a budget for academic research into the Zondo Commission report findings.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'
Source : @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
