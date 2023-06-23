Streaming issues? Report here
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni

23 June 2023 6:47 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Steinhoff
markus jooste
arrest warrant
Extradition

The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in Germany where he faces fraud charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government had not received an extradition request from German authorities for disgraced Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

The comments came after the Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former CEO after he was a no-show at the start of his trial in Germany where he faces fraud charges.

Jooste is accused of being among executives at the multinational company that orchestrated what has been described as South Africa's biggest accounting scandal between 2011 and 2014.

His defense previously told the German court that Jooste was unable to travel to Germany because of a missing passport, under an arrangement with South African authorities.

But Ntshavheni denied the arrangement had any bearing in the matter.

"Minister of Justice at that time clarified that the arrangement with Mr Jooste does not prevent and preclude him from attending to his case in Germany.

“We do not have an extradition request on our hands, and we cannot speculate. If that arrives, we will then process it at that point."

South Africa is yet to finalise its own investigations into Jooste.

This article first appeared on EWN : No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni




