‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) heads to its first elective conference on Friday, after almost eight years since branches last elected a leadership.
The troubled provincial ANC is expected to choose between member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Cameron Dugmore, former member of Parliament (MP) Lerumo Kalako, and ANC MP Richard Dyantyi as its chairperson.
Former head of the Hawks, Anwa Dramat, is regarded as the frontrunner to be the next provincial secretary.
The party will also discuss a number of issues affecting the party from renewal and the 2024 elections.
The last time the ANC in Western Cape elected a permanent leadership was in 2015 when Marius Fransman was elected provincial leader and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs was elected provincial secretary.
However, Fransman was fired by the party a year later before the provincial leadership was ultimately dissolved due to rampant infighting and factions.
Since then, the party has limped from different interim leaders and convenors but is set to finally choose its leaders during the weekend.
“There will be discussion documents in the conference packages. Everything that relates to this conference it's all systems go,” spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said.
While Dugmore is touted as the next leader, whoever is elected will be expected to unite the factions as the party looks to unseat the Democratic Alliance (DA), which has led the province for 15 years.
