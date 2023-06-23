Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in... 23 June 2023 6:47 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Local
FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians' The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical terr... 23 June 2023 8:12 AM
‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders a... 23 June 2023 7:23 AM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
View all Politics
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
View all Business
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school' A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?! 22 June 2023 3:54 PM
Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism. 22 June 2023 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion. 23 June 2023 8:39 AM
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane. 22 June 2023 5:30 PM
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive. 22 June 2023 1:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson

23 June 2023 7:23 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
ANC Elective Conference
African National Congress Western Cape

The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders and convenors due to infighting.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) heads to its first elective conference on Friday, after almost eight years since branches last elected a leadership.

The troubled provincial ANC is expected to choose between member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Cameron Dugmore, former member of Parliament (MP) Lerumo Kalako, and ANC MP Richard Dyantyi as its chairperson.

Former head of the Hawks, Anwa Dramat, is regarded as the frontrunner to be the next provincial secretary.

The party will also discuss a number of issues affecting the party from renewal and the 2024 elections.

READ MORE:

The last time the ANC in Western Cape elected a permanent leadership was in 2015 when Marius Fransman was elected provincial leader and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs was elected provincial secretary.

However, Fransman was fired by the party a year later before the provincial leadership was ultimately dissolved due to rampant infighting and factions.

Since then, the party has limped from different interim leaders and convenors but is set to finally choose its leaders during the weekend.

“There will be discussion documents in the conference packages. Everything that relates to this conference it's all systems go,” spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said.

While Dugmore is touted as the next leader, whoever is elected will be expected to unite the factions as the party looks to unseat the Democratic Alliance (DA), which has led the province for 15 years.


This article first appeared on EWN : ‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson




23 June 2023 7:23 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
ANC Elective Conference
African National Congress Western Cape

More from Politics

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais addresses the media at the IEC Western Cape Results Centre. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'

23 June 2023 8:12 AM

The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical territory without interference from national government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo speaks at the Human Sciences Research Council in Pretoria on 22 June 2023. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'

23 June 2023 7:08 AM

While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwanda: Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but it’s not just for his own gain

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

22 June 2023 1:31 PM

While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres burn just meters from the police station on 6 April 2022 as Diepsloot residents protest over crime in the area. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

22 June 2023 7:16 AM

There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes

21 June 2023 3:42 PM

The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cameron Dugmore. Picture: Cameron Dugmore/Facebook

‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’

21 June 2023 3:07 PM

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?

21 June 2023 10:37 AM

News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson

20 June 2023 12:25 PM

The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties

19 June 2023 5:02 PM

They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers

World

‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson

Politics

No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni

Local

EWN Highlights

Owners taking back buildings in Joburg inner city a 'very big challenge'

23 June 2023 12:23 PM

FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'

23 June 2023 12:12 PM

‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson

23 June 2023 11:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA