Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
Bongani Bingwa interviews Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral from the South African Navy.
After an edge-of-the-seat search for a Titanic-bound submersible, United State authorities announced on Thursday that the vessel has suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'.
The vessel lost contact with its mother ship about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive and did not resurface as expected, which lead to an extensive search and rescue operation.
According to reports, the tail cone and other debris from the missing submersible were found 1600 feet (less than 500 metres) from the bow of the Titanic, about 13 000 feet deep in the North Atlantic Ocean.
Teuteberg says that, fortunately, the implosion must've happened 'extremely quickly', preventing a tortuous death.
The Titanic-bound submersible that went missing with five people on board suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” US Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said. https://t.co/vNlNH6yr0Y pic.twitter.com/449BJK2433' CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2023
RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible
Unfortunately, I think most felt that this could only have one ending.Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral – South African Navy
There's always risk involved and in this case, going down to the Titanic on an experimental craft; there's probably quite a bit of risk involved.Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral – South African Navy
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
Source : Wikimedia Commons: U.S. Coast Guard District 1
More from World
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible
Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.Read More
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat
Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.Read More
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin
Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.Read More
Missing Titanic submersible ran out of oxygen around 1pm (SA time)
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible
Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.Read More
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer
Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms.Read More
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'
Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.Read More