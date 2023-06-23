Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers

23 June 2023
by Amy Fraser
Titanic

Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral from the South African Navy.

After an edge-of-the-seat search for a Titanic-bound submersible, United State authorities announced on Thursday that the vessel has suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'.

The vessel lost contact with its mother ship about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive and did not resurface as expected, which lead to an extensive search and rescue operation.

According to reports, the tail cone and other debris from the missing submersible were found 1600 feet (less than 500 metres) from the bow of the Titanic, about 13 000 feet deep in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Teuteberg says that, fortunately, the implosion must've happened 'extremely quickly', preventing a tortuous death.

RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

Unfortunately, I think most felt that this could only have one ending.

Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral – South African Navy

There's always risk involved and in this case, going down to the Titanic on an experimental craft; there's probably quite a bit of risk involved.

Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral – South African Navy

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers




