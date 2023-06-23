FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'
CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front (FF) Plus in Western Cape wants what it calls “West Capetonians” to be recognised as a distinct people with a right to self-determination.
The political party submitted a bill to the Provincial Legislature on Thursday to request for independence.
It said self-determination means one can decide about the future and education of their children without the interference of the national government.
The party said that the government, under the African National Congress (ANC), has constitutionally signed off on this right under Section 235 of the Constitution.
The FF Plus's Peter Marais said the bill is an effort to move away from the ANC’s disastrous government.
"You determine the quality of your education, quality of health services, you control your own police force, and you have full control over all aspects within your geographical territory and area without national government interference."
Marais added that this request was not racially motivated but an effort to live freely and exercise one's Constitutional right.
This article first appeared on EWN : FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
