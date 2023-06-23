Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!
Zinedine Zidane celebrates his 51st birthday today (23 June)!
While the Frenchman is more recently known as Real Madrid's superstar coach, he was a legendary footballer in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Zidane played for the likes of Juventus (1996-2001) and Real Madrid (2001-2006) as a midfielder.
He also played for the French national team from 1994 to 2006, representing the country in four FIFA World Cups – one of which France won (1998).
He has multiple accolades to his name, including being named FIFA’s World Player of the Year on three occasions, the 1998 Ballon d’Or, and several La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies.
When he retired in 2006, Zidane continued his winning streak by coaching Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 and again from 2019 to 2021.
As a coach, he led the team to multiple victories, including three UEFA Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups and three La Liga trophies.
Real Madrid 2022 pic.twitter.com/jevB7jNhwu' Aplmckp (@Aplmckp) June 22, 2023
Zidane and his wife Véronique Fernández have four sons.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:108A2253_(41758545214).jpg
