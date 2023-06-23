



Adam Gilchrist reports on the day's global news, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreeing to a cage fight on Twitter.

Who would win a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

We might find out soon!

When rumours swirled that the Facebook boss - who is also a Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast - was looking for a rival, the Space X and Tesla founder tweeted that he was “up for a cage match". Mr Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, “Send me location".

Musk, who admits to not working out, 'revealed' his go-to move as being the 'walrus' and it involves just laying on top of someone until they pass out.

Gilchrist says he wouldn't mess with Zuckerberg who's already won multiple Jiu-Jitsu competitions.

Which billionaire will you root for?

This article first appeared on KFM : Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight