Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight
Adam Gilchrist reports on the day's global news, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreeing to a cage fight on Twitter.
Skip to 4:36 for Gilchrist's view on this one.
Who would win a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?
We might find out soon!
When rumours swirled that the Facebook boss - who is also a Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast - was looking for a rival, the Space X and Tesla founder tweeted that he was “up for a cage match". Mr Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, “Send me location".
Musk's tweet and Zuckerberg's response made global headlines... watch below:
Musk, who admits to not working out, 'revealed' his go-to move as being the 'walrus' and it involves just laying on top of someone until they pass out.
Gilchrist says he wouldn't mess with Zuckerberg who's already won multiple Jiu-Jitsu competitions.
Which billionaire will you root for?
Scroll up to listen to all of today's trending world news.
This article first appeared on KFM : Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight
