Could wasps be used for biocontrol purposes in the SA agricultural sector?
John Maytham interviews Dr Mikhaila Gordon, Assistant Curator of Entomology from the Department of Research and Exhibitions at Iziko Museums of South Africa.
As part of the Friends of the South African Museum's upcoming lectures, Gordon will be discussing the potential use of Darwin wasps in biocontrol programmes within the South African agricultural sector.
Wasps are known to significantly contribute to the ways in which an ecosystem operates given to the fact that they're natural controllers of other insects.
Darwin wasps specifically are parasitoids, meaning that in order to grow and develop, they need to live in or on another insect.
Because of this, their role within biocontrol programmes could be gravely beneficial, however, "rigorous" testing would need to be done to confirm this, says Gordon.
The event will be held next Wednesday (28 June 2023) at 11am at the Iziko South African Museum.
For those that have a membership, the lecture will be free-of-charge, and R30 for non-members.
This path actually chose me, I didn't choose it.Dr Mikhaila Gordon, Assistant Curator of Entomology from the Department of Research and Exhibitions – Iziko Museums of South Africa
I will pass on my research to the next person and hopefully they can become a biocontrol agent one day.Dr Mikhaila Gordon, Assistant Curator of Entomology from the Department of Research and Exhibitions – Iziko Museums of South Africa
