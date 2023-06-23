Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Lifestyle

Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties

23 June 2023 10:25 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Foreign investors
Cape Town property
Lester Kiewit
John Maytham
luxury property
Good morning Cape Town

Only Realty Property Group managing director Grant Smee weighs in on the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.

John Maytham speaks to Grant Smee, Managing Director of Only Realty Property Group about the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.

Listen to the conversation below.

Grant Smee, Managing Director of Only Realty Property Group says some the luxury property market is surging thanks to most foreign buyers from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the United States America.

Smee says properties along the Atlantic Seaboard are popular and "affordable" and "relatively cheap" for foreigners purchasing homes with much stronger currencies against the weak rand.

It's also reported that there has been a significant recent increase of Russian buyers investing in luxury properties in Cape Town.

This trend is supposedly linked to the Ukraine war and hostility regarding Russian investment in the rest of Europe.

The property manager also predicts that he doesn't see the property market in the luxury space "slowing down anytime soon".

As for the general property market, Smee says the second part of 2021 was a great property year while 2022 remained resilient and so does 2023.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




