Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties
John Maytham speaks to Grant Smee, Managing Director of Only Realty Property Group about the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.
Listen to the conversation below.
Grant Smee, Managing Director of Only Realty Property Group says some the luxury property market is surging thanks to most foreign buyers from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the United States America.
Smee says properties along the Atlantic Seaboard are popular and "affordable" and "relatively cheap" for foreigners purchasing homes with much stronger currencies against the weak rand.
It's also reported that there has been a significant recent increase of Russian buyers investing in luxury properties in Cape Town.
This trend is supposedly linked to the Ukraine war and hostility regarding Russian investment in the rest of Europe.
The property manager also predicts that he doesn't see the property market in the luxury space "slowing down anytime soon".
As for the general property market, Smee says the second part of 2021 was a great property year while 2022 remained resilient and so does 2023.
