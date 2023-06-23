Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family
Nineteen-year-old Suleman Dawood, who was one of the five people on board the Titanic submersible, was ‘terrified’ of going on the trip.
He was on the sub with his father, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and the youngest victim on the lost vessel.
Family of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood issues statement thanking “all those involved in the rescue operations” surrounding OceanGate's Titan submersible and offering “heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers.” https://t.co/hyGnM7CdXp pic.twitter.com/nXUlqrhDRG' ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2023
RELATED: Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck
Speaking to NBC News, his aunt and sister of Shahzada, Azmeh, said the teenager ‘wasn’t very up for it’ and felt ‘terrified’.
He still ended up going on the trip because it fell over Father’s Day weekend and he was eager to spend time with his dad who was passionate about the stories of the Titanic.
"I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath... It's been crippling, to be honest,” Azmeh says.
The family was devastated when OceanGate, the company behind the expedition, on Thursday (22 June) confirmed that all five passengers aboard were presumed dead.
The US Coast Guard noted that the debris found in the search area was consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’.
RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible
“I feel disbelief… It's an unreal situation... It's been unlike any experience I've ever had."
This article first appeared on 947 : Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/uSnIU3gmDew
More from International
Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck
The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.Read More
[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake
Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.Read More
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.Read More
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa
A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.Read More
Bulgarian fugitive allegedly one of four murdered in Constantia
Publications in Bulgaria have named a suspect wanted by Interpol as having been murdered, along with his family, in Constantia.Read More
Madeleine McCann’s parents issue satement marking 16 years since tragedy
Today, 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann disappeared. Her parents released a statement saying she's 'still very much missed.'Read More
FBI accuses China of operating ‘secret police stations’
China has refuted the allegations, insisting that these are service centres for nationals overseas.Read More
A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave
Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.Read More
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane
The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.Read More