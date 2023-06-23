Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
Using solar power?
You can earn some extra cash by selling your excess power from your home or business to The City of Cape Town.
Step 1
Home: Install a grid-tied solar PV system with a City-approved invertor. Installers must apply to the City to authorise the system for grid connection before it is installed.
Business: Install a grid-tied solar PV system with a City-approved invertor. Installers must apply to the City to authorise the system for grid connection before it is installed.
Step 2
Home: City will install an AMI meter at the relevant SSEG Feed-in Tariff rate.
Business: Meter changes and an additional AMI Access fee may be applicable. Cost is quoted during authorisation process if applicable.
Step 3
Home: Customer moves to or remains on the Home User tariff. In conjunction with the Residential SSEG tariff.
Business: Customer placed on the applicable Non-residential SSEG tariff.
Step 4:
Home: Electricity fed into the grid will be measured and credited to customer’s monthly municipal account at 78.98c/kWh + 25c/kWh incentive. This credit is offset against the customer’s monthly municipal account.
Business: Electricity fed into the grid will be measured and credited to customer’s monthly municipal account at 73.87c/kWh + 25c/kWh incentive. This credit is offset against the customer’s monthly municipal account.
Step 5:
Home: Cash for Power: Customers with remaining credit after the offset will be paid out in cash once the amount exceeds R1000. Payments will be held back until the credit reaches this amount, and paid out once a year. This will be rolled out later in 2023.
Business: Cash for Power: Customers with remaining credit after the offset will be paid out in cash once the amount exceeds R5000. Payments will be held back until the credit reaches this amount, and paid out on a monthly basis.
Step 6:
Home: To register an SSEG installation, visit Application Forms, complete the form and submit via email to your relevant supply area head.
Business: To register an SSEG installation, visit Application Forms, complete the form and submit via email to your relevant supply area head.
Some important things to know...
1) The City provides authorisation for grid-tied solar PV system installations free of charge, however, installers may charge a fee to complete this service on the customer’s behalf.
2) The amount of energy a customer can sell back to the City is limited by the size of the system they have been authorised to install, which is limited by the size of their connection to the City grid.
3) Cash for Power (step 5) is currently only available to commercial customers. To apply for the Cash for Power Programme, respond to the Expression of Interest advertised periodically or email hoosain.essop@capetown.gov.za.
4) The authorisation process can take 3-6 months, provided that all the relevant information is submitted.
5) A streamlined online registration system is currently under development and seeks to dramatically improve the turnaround time for authorisation.
Find out more information here.
This article first appeared on KFM : Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
Could wasps be used for biocontrol purposes in the SA agricultural sector?
Wasps don't get as much recognition as they deserve, but they play important roles in our ecosystems.Read More
Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties
Only Realty Property Group managing director Grant Smee weighs in on the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.Read More
Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad
Contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink more when we’re happy.Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More