Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City





Using solar power?

You can earn some extra cash by selling your excess power from your home or business to The City of Cape Town.

Step 1

Home: Install a grid-tied solar PV system with a City-approved invertor. Installers must apply to the City to authorise the system for grid connection before it is installed.

Business: Install a grid-tied solar PV system with a City-approved invertor. Installers must apply to the City to authorise the system for grid connection before it is installed.

Step 2

Home: City will install an AMI meter at the relevant SSEG Feed-in Tariff rate.

Business: Meter changes and an additional AMI Access fee may be applicable. Cost is quoted during authorisation process if applicable.

Step 3

Home: Customer moves to or remains on the Home User tariff. In conjunction with the Residential SSEG tariff.

Business: Customer placed on the applicable Non-residential SSEG tariff.

Step 4:

Home: Electricity fed into the grid will be measured and credited to customer’s monthly municipal account at 78.98c/kWh + 25c/kWh incentive. This credit is offset against the customer’s monthly municipal account.

Business: Electricity fed into the grid will be measured and credited to customer’s monthly municipal account at 73.87c/kWh + 25c/kWh incentive. This credit is offset against the customer’s monthly municipal account.

Step 5:

Home: Cash for Power: Customers with remaining credit after the offset will be paid out in cash once the amount exceeds R1000. Payments will be held back until the credit reaches this amount, and paid out once a year. This will be rolled out later in 2023.

Business: Cash for Power: Customers with remaining credit after the offset will be paid out in cash once the amount exceeds R5000. Payments will be held back until the credit reaches this amount, and paid out on a monthly basis.

Step 6:

Home: To register an SSEG installation, visit Application Forms, complete the form and submit via email to your relevant supply area head.

Business: To register an SSEG installation, visit Application Forms, complete the form and submit via email to your relevant supply area head.

Some important things to know...

1) The City provides authorisation for grid-tied solar PV system installations free of charge, however, installers may charge a fee to complete this service on the customer’s behalf.

2) The amount of energy a customer can sell back to the City is limited by the size of the system they have been authorised to install, which is limited by the size of their connection to the City grid.

3) Cash for Power (step 5) is currently only available to commercial customers. To apply for the Cash for Power Programme, respond to the Expression of Interest advertised periodically or email hoosain.essop@capetown.gov.za.

4) The authorisation process can take 3-6 months, provided that all the relevant information is submitted.

5) A streamlined online registration system is currently under development and seeks to dramatically improve the turnaround time for authorisation.

