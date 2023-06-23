Judge Motata faces impeachment for 2007 drunk driving incident





John Maytham speaks with Judge Johann Kriegler, Chair of Freedom Under Law

Following a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling, Motata may be impeached for his conduct around his drunk driving crash.

In January 2007 he was driving under the influence and crashed into a wall, and reportedly behaved inappropriately and offensively at the scene.

Initially he was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), however the SCA has found him guilty of gross misconduct.

Kriegler says the JSC could decide to take the case further, but he believes this would be an improper decision.

This is clearly only a question of fact, there is no issue of law involved in respect of which it would be advisable to get the constitutional court involved. Judge Johann Kriegler, Chair of Freedom Under Law

He adds that the JCS’s initial decision was irrational.

FILE: Retired High Court Judge Nkola Motata. Picture: Supplied

Judge Motata maintained throughout… that he was not drunk and the majority found that his being drunk was a mitigating factor which really just does not make sense. Judge Johann Kriegler, Chair of Freedom Under Law

