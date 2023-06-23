Experience Cinderella with an opera twist at the Artscape Theatre in July
Clarence Ford speaks to Brittany Smith, a Cape Town opera soloist who plays Cinderella in the upcoming show.
Listen to the details below.
We all know the Cinderella story... now it comes to the Artscape Theatre in the form of Pauline Viardot’s 1904 opera, Cendrillon (Cinderella).
Smith, the show's soloist says, this Cinderella is your favourite childhood fairytale with an opera twist and "the perfect thing to come to if you're a first-time opera-goer."
Smith also says it's a great show to introduce kids to opera too - and since it's happening during the school holidays, it'll make a great outing.
The soloist says, you're in for a visual spectacle and feast for the senses because there will be mirrors, pumpkins, lizards, mice, rats, a fairy-God Mother who ascends from the heavens onto stage with the glamour, glitz, glam and sparkles you'd expect from an opera - all performed on a revolving stage.
Keen to go? The show happens between 4 and 8 July with matinee and evening performances at the Artscape Theatre.
Prices start at R180 and tickets can be purchased at Computicket.
Smith says she hopes to inspire young people in the audience to pursue their dreams...
If there's something that you're truly passionate about and you're willing to put in the hard work, the determination, the discipline, the time, the effort - then you can truly make something of yourself.Brittany Smith, Opera soloist - Cinderella
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CtbgrABNiYE/?hl=en
