Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers
South Africans are among the worse drivers in the world.
This is according to a recent study by Compare the Market Australia, which used statistics by The World Bank to compare fatal accident rates across different countries and genders.
Countries are ranked by how much higher their accident rate is for men than women, the country with the lowest number of accidents being ranked first.
The country with the lowest road mortality rate is the UK, followed by Japan in second and Germany in third place.
The Netherlands comes in at fourth place while Spain rounds off the top five.
“Interestingly, when it comes to female drivers in Japan, they actually feature lower down, ranking fifth behind Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands,” the study notes.
South Africa has the highest fatal road accident rate overall across both genders.
The country also has the largest gender gap in the number of fatal accidents – males at 34.9 per 100 000 people and females 9.9 per 100 000 people.
However, it is important to note there were far fewer women driving on South African roads than men.
This article first appeared on 947 : Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/25/20/14/crash-test-1620591_960_720.jpg
More from Lifestyle
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins
Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
Homes or businesses that have onsite renewable energy generation can benefit from lower electricity costs, here's how...Read More
Could wasps be used for biocontrol purposes in the SA agricultural sector?
Wasps don't get as much recognition as they deserve, but they play important roles in our ecosystems.Read More
Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties
Only Realty Property Group managing director Grant Smee weighs in on the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.Read More
Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad
Contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink more when we’re happy.Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More