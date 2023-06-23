[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SPCA intervenes after man holds cat at knifepoint for meme The Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervened after a man took pictures of himself aggressively handling his cat for a meme. 23 June 2023 2:46 PM
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk These were the articles Cape Town (and beyond) could hardly get enough of this past week. 23 June 2023 1:29 PM
View all Local
FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians' The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical terr... 23 June 2023 8:12 AM
‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders a... 23 June 2023 7:23 AM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings. 23 June 2023 1:55 PM
Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows. 23 June 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
Experience Cinderella with an opera twist at the Artscape Theatre in July Described as a visual spectacle and feast for the senses, Cinderella (Cendrillon) visits the Artscape Theatre between 4-8 July. 23 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam

23 June 2023 2:22 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Kylie Minogue
#NewMusic

Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras.

Kylie Minogue's Padam Padam is the lead single from her 16th studio album since 2018 (that's a five-year hiatus), making the world of TikTok dance and Twitter memes go viral.

Listen to the bop below so you can see exactly what we're talking about.

Padam Padam was released on 18 May and it's Minogue's first single from her upcoming recordTension.

Since its release, the hit's amassed millions of streams, spurred memes, inspired choreography videos and received the warm embrace of Gen Zs on the internet.

The electro pop track is not only "catchy-as-hell" but it's also in line with a comeback trend of various sub genres within dance music from the late nineties and early 2000’s.

Minogue released this one at the age of 55, becoming the first female artist in the United Kingdom to have number one albums across five decades - making her an ICON and a LEGEND!

In a recent interview, the breast cancer survivor says the song became "everyone's song" and is "empowering especially for women of her age".

Padam Padam means heartbeat, but it's morphed into a greeting, farewell and an expression for having fun which people are doing all over social media.

The song is increasingly popular on TikTok where it's the background sound to a specific dance trend.

@brookieandjessie

padam

♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
@stuartandfrancis

Do you know what Padam Padam means? Being gay and having fun!! So if someone asks you what you doing tonight? you say…. ‘Padam Padam’

♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
@dressingroom3.3 The boys of the Opera Populaire - choreography by @HOLLYWOOD #phantomoftheopera #theatre #westend #camack #hismajestystheatre #musicaltheatre #padam #kylieminogue #pride #londonpride2023 #flunkys #fyp ♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
@kylieminogue #duet with @Hobbycraft Wimbledon #hobbycraft ♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue

While Twitter and Instagram users create memes around the song title...

One thing's for sure, Kylie Minogue remains an icon.

If you want this one on the Kfm 94.5 playlist, visit www.kfm.co.za


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam




23 June 2023 2:22 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Kylie Minogue
#NewMusic

More from Entertainment

Image source: Screengrab from @ebinglis TikTok video

[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral'

23 June 2023 2:05 PM

EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @artscapetheatre Instagram page

Experience Cinderella with an opera twist at the Artscape Theatre in July

23 June 2023 11:55 AM

Described as a visual spectacle and feast for the senses, Cinderella (Cendrillon) visits the Artscape Theatre between 4-8 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Husky22

[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster

23 June 2023 8:39 AM

The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey

22 June 2023 5:30 PM

Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel during the inaugural World Koesister Day. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

22 June 2023 1:03 PM

The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Marvel Secret Invasion screengrab from YouTube trailer

[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+

22 June 2023 12:06 PM

The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from 'Challengers' trailer on YouTube

[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois

22 June 2023 9:58 AM

'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress, Meryl Streep. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dick Thomas Johnson

Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles

22 June 2023 9:43 AM

From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer-songwriter, Cyndi Lauper. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Library of Congress Life

Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!

22 June 2023 8:50 AM

The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Scopa shocked at state of RAF's Centurion office, calls for board's removal

23 June 2023 7:19 PM

Judges Matter welcomes SCA ruling that Judge Motata must face impeachment vote

23 June 2023 6:59 PM

SA's neighbours also have role in fighting illegal mining - Parly committee

23 June 2023 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA