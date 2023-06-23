Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
John Maytham interviews Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Lawson Naidoo.
It's been one year since the highly anticipated State Capture Report was handed to President Ramaphosa.
However, one year later Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says that not much has changed since then, highlighting the slow response from Parliament.
RELATED: Zondo calls for a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament
Zondo was speaking at a colloquium organised by the Human Sciences Research Council on Thursday, when the remarks were made.
Naidoo seconds Zondo's statement, adding that Parliament has not taken the issue seriously, but instead were defensive and unable to counter what Zondo said.
Naidoo adds that we're now left facing the consequences, such as being grey-listed, because of a delayed Parliament.
If Parliament have actually done anything, then surely they would've highlighted the actual steps they had taken.Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
If state capture were to occur again, would Parliament be able to react any differently? And I'm afraid the answer is no.Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
There's no sense of urgency.Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : GCIS
More from Local
SPCA intervenes after man holds cat at knifepoint for meme
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervened after a man took pictures of himself aggressively handling his cat for a meme.Read More
From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk
These were the articles Cape Town (and beyond) could hardly get enough of this past week.Read More
[POLL] South Africans slow to condemn Russia due to historical ties
According to a poll, the majority of South Africans feel that Russia is guilty of war crimes against the Ukraine.Read More
Judge Motata faces impeachment for 2007 drunk driving incident
Judge Nkola Motata faces impeachment 16 years after his drunk driving incident.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni
The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in Germany where he faces fraud charges.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
More from Politics
FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'
The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical territory without interference from national government.Read More
‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson
The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders and convenors due to infighting.Read More
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'
While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.Read More
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain
While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote
There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.Read More
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out
The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend.Read More
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?
News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile.Read More