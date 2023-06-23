Streaming issues? Report here
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins

23 June 2023 1:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Deal or No Deal South Africa

Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.

The exhilarating weeknight game show Deal or No Deal South Africa has captivated audiences across the country, providing ordinary citizens with unprecedented opportunities to change their lives.

The show, hosted by the talented Katlego Maboe, has not only brought entertainment to households nationwide but has also become a catalyst for positive transformation, as more than R2 million has been paid out in winnings since its debut on SABC 1 on 6 March.

Deal or No Deal, airing on SABC 1 every weekday at 7:30 pm, and again the following day on SABC 3 at 5:30 pm, has proven to be a game-changer for countless individuals, offering them a chance to grab never-before-seen opportunities.

Contestants face nerve-wracking decisions as they navigate through a series of choices to win substantial cash prizes. Each day, one lucky contestant can walk away with up to R250 000, a sum that is life-changing for many.

The impact of Deal or No Deal South Africa extends far beyond the confines of the television screen. The show's substantial payouts as well as the exposure of individuals’ skills and talents have uplifted and empowered many of the contestants, providing them with newfound opportunities to pursue their aspirations, support their families, and invest in a brighter future. The stories of triumph and the positive influence of the show have also inspired countless South Africans, igniting hope and excitement within communities nationwide,

Jan du Plessis, President of Primedia Studios

24-year-old Siya’s remarkable win serves as a testament to the life-altering potential of the show. He became the first contestant to secure the grand sum of R250 000 in prize money and he has now purchased his first home.

Another fortunate winner is Dimaks. The mother of five and grandmother of eight came onto the show to put money towards her grandchildren’s education. She’s also a keen golfer and hoped to win enough to invest in the sport. Dimakatso played the game well and won R62 400.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Professional musician Sisa has played the violin for 17 years and has been using his current instrument since high school.

He always has his violin with him and treated the Deal or No Deal audience and viewers to a short performance. Sisa wanted to win to invest in a new instrument and walked away with R46 020.

For Ntemile, winning on the show gave her a literal lifeline. She has been in and out of hospital due to health complications, including a collapsed lung. She has a problem with her breathing and came onto the show in the hope of being able to buy a portable oxygen tank. Ntemile walked home with R31 830.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Despite holding R250 000 inside his box, Yandisa played it safe and took the banker's final offer of R125 500. He will be using the money to grow his catering business and to build his dream home.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Who will be the next lucky winner to seize an opportunity of a lifetime? Join host Katlego Maboe as he guides contestants through a high-stakes journey, showcasing the life-changing potential that lies within each case.

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30 pm to 8 pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Monday to Friday at 5:30 pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit www.dealornodeal.co.za OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

Follow them on social media @DealorNoDealZA for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins




23 June 2023 1:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Deal or No Deal South Africa

