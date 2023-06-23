The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
The Masked Singer consists of a detective panel of four, including J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo and Skhumba, who will try and guess the identities of the singing celebrities behind the masks.
Hosted by South African comedian Mpho Popps, each week audiences and the detectives will try to solve the mystery of the masked singer.
.@Somizi tells Sithelo that he left Cassper at home...😂😂' SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) June 22, 2023
Watch @MaskedSingerZA, Saturday's at 18:30 on @SABC3, and the repeats on SABC 1.#SABC1siON #MaskedSingerSA pic.twitter.com/v3L2DvWiJM
Starting with 16 celebrities in total, each week they will fight to avoid being unmasked… and out of the running to be champion.
SPOILER ALERT!! Soccerball has been unmasked and its non other than Doctor Khumalo! pic.twitter.com/I7noL704t1' The Masked Singer South Africa (@MaskedSingerZA) June 17, 2023
As the competition heats up the masked singers will be going head-to-head, showing off their incredible vocals and mindblowing costumes.
Each week one identity will be revealed until episode 13 when the final four masked celebs will be battling to win the Golden Masked Trophy.
If you don’t want to miss the action and excitement, tune in to SABC 3 on Saturday's at 18:30, or catch up with SABC 1.
Watch the best family entertainment show @MaskedSingerZA on SABC 1.' SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) June 20, 2023
In case you missed last week's episode on @SABC3, catch the repeat broadcast this Thursday at 21:00.#SABC1siON #MaskedSingerSA pic.twitter.com/1WkU1vqKg7
This article first appeared on 702 : The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
