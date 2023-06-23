Gambling Addiction: What role does advertising play in responsible gambling?





Mike Wills speaks to Nkoatse Mashamaite, Chief Compliance Officer at the National Gambling Board.

The National Gambling Board is responsible for the oversight of the regulation in the gambling industry in the country.

It provides support for those that have been affected by gambling addiction, and also ensures regulations are being adhered to in the industry.

Those regulations include rules around advertising.

Self Help Tips to overcome compulsive and addictive gambling: The first and bravest step is realising that you have a gambling problem. #AGamblingProblemHurts #WinnersKnowWhenToStop #GambleResponsibly @SARGFoundation @OfficialSASSA @the_dti @The_DSD pic.twitter.com/Lv3UR3O2tD ' National Gambling Board (@BoardGambling) June 7, 2023

In South Africa however, there are no specific regulations pertaining to gambling adverting, such as a watershed time when TV programmes may not be broadcasted after being deemed unsuitable for children.

The English Premier League agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, in a measure to reduce gambling advertising, which is due to begin at the end of the 2025/26 season.

National Gambling Board chief compliance officer Nkoatse Mashamaite says it's something that should be considered.

We only offer guidance to ensure that we do not advertise in such a way that entices people to believe that gambling is a way of making money investment. Nkoatse Mashamaite, Chief Compliance Officer - National Gambling Board

We are more aware or worried about the times when these adverts are displayed on our TV's and radios, because there are minor children and our regulations specifically do not permit that gambling should not be targeted at people below the age of 18. Nkoatse Mashamaite, Chief Compliance Officer - National Gambling Board

The regulations also provides for a process where a person can exclude themselves from gambling. Nkoatse Mashamaite, Chief Compliance Officer - National Gambling Board

