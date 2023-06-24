Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi
The Derrick Spencer Soccer Festival has been staged since 2009 with the aim of unearthing local talent in Kwa-Zulu Natal. The tournament takes place in Eshowe this weekend, with a legends match being the highlight of the football programme.
Spencer played for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns before retiring and has been giving back to the community through the tournament ever since.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Spencer reflected on his decision to retire and what the tournament means to him.
Leaving the game was a tough one. I miss the game, the dressing room and I miss the team environment. The decision to retire was not an easy one.Derrick Spencer, Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Defender
I’ve got a tournament that I have been running since 2009 to try give back to the community and we have a legends game just before the final as well. I’ve got a good team for the legends side and all the KZN legends will be there.Derrick Spencer, Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Defender
Spencer was joined in studio by some of the Chiefs legends who will be taking part in the tournament with Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks and Cyril Nzama all weighing on what they think about the current Chiefs side.
I don’t like what I am seeing. We are not getting quality players in that team. There are smaller clubs that have more quality players. I’m saying this because I want to see the club doing better and challenging Sundowns and even Pirates. Chiefs started resting on their laurels, back then it was a doorway to stardom but that’s not the case anymore. They aren’t working as hard as they should to bring Chiefs back to where they were.Brian Baloyi, Former Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper
Fredericks echoed those sentiments and said the club needs to do more to attract the best players.
If you played for Chiefs and Pirates, that changed your life. Other teams have now come into play and they are prepared to offer more. It’s not only about the badge attracting the players. There are aspects other than loyalty at play these days.Stanton Fredericks, Former Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi
More from Sport
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job
Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.Read More
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!
Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.Read More
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma
He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.Read More
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.Read More
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open
Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.Read More
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion
The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.Read More
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims
The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.Read More
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia
Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.Read More
Andile Jali remains undecided about his future after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
The 33-year-old parted ways with Masandawana last month and is now a free agent.Read More