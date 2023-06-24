Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





• Die Lig is Blou

• Decorex Cape Town

• .Earthchild Yoga fundraiser

Die Lig is Blou Photo courtesy: Hartzenberg Films/Facebook

This weekend marks the final two performances of Dig Lig is Blou at the Artscape and coincides with Youth and Pride month.

The main themes are trauma and mental abuse amongst youth and homophobia.

Two friends, Samantha and Michael, play a supernatural game that resurrects the ghost of a murdered family member, Claudine who holds a secret about one of them.

The play is written and directed by Enrico Hartzenberg.

Tickets are available here.

Decorex Cape Town Courtesy: Decorex/Facebook

Obsessed with interior design and the latest decor trends?

Don’t miss the annual Decorex Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this weekend.

Decorex Africa has been the leading event for decor, design and lifestyle trends for almost three decades.

It's helped to launch thousands of businesses, trying to carve out a niche in the industry.

To book tickets, click here.

Children in a yoga pose Photo: EarthChild Project/Facebook

Earthchild Project is hosting a fundraiser in the City Centre tomorrow.

All funds raised will go towards the non-profit’s efforts to teach yoga, eco and life skills at eight primary schools in Khayelitsha and Lavender Hill.

The session takes place on Rooftop on Bree on Sunday 25th June to celebrate International Day of Yoga.

To book tickets, click here.

