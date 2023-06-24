CoCT assessing amount of damage caused by recent floods
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management centre said it was still assessing the amount of damage caused by floods, which also affected the greater Western Cape province this past week.
At least two people lost their lives, with many displaced.
The city said its teams are on high alert, as more adverse weather conditions were expected over the weekend.
It added that mop-up operations were also still underway in various areas across the metro after the recent heavy rain and flooding.
Meanwhile, South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster, Kate Turner, said residents could expect some rain in the metro and surrounding areas on Saturday afternoon.
"Fairly windy conditions into the Cape Town area [are expected], and cooler conditions over the remainder of the province during the course of the weekend."
She added that a significant amount of rain is expected in the western part of the province in the coming days.
This article first appeared on EWN : CoCT assessing amount of damage caused by recent floods
