WC Social Development MEC condemns attack on staff in Khayelitsha
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's Social Development Department condemned an attack on their staff in Site C, Khayelitsha.
Officials said four staff members were leaving the area on Friday afternoon, after facilitating a substance use disorder and crime prevention programme when they came under attack.
The department said while the group managed to escape unharmed, they are traumatised after nearly being hijacked.
READ: Dept worried about attacks on WC social workers in crime hotspots
Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, and Nyanga townships have been identified as hotspots, especially with attacks on government workers.
"I condemn it in the strongest terms. To any community members who may have information that could lead to arrests, please kindly contact the South African police services. I also explore residents to protect DSD staff where it is safe and possible," said social development MEC Sharna Fernandez.
When staff have to conduct home visits in these areas, they can usually only do so if accompanied by SAPS or law enforcement officers, which is not sustainable due to limited resources.' Sharna Fernandez | WC Social Development Minister (@WCMEC_Fernandez) June 23, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : WC Social Development MEC condemns attack on staff in Khayelitsha
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
