Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion

24 June 2023 9:32 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Free State
Zama Zamas
Harmony Gold
bodies of illegal miners found

READ: Harmony Gold: Gas leak caused deaths of 31 illegal miners at Welkom shaft

Their remains are still trapped underground with authorities saying safety concerns have stalled recovery efforts.

The spokesperson for Harmony Gold Sihle Maake said the matter was under investigation.

"Harmony acquired the shaft in the mid-1980s with the intention of operating it as a ventilation shaft, however after the acquisition a methane explosion occurred which rendered the shaft unsafe to operate and it was never used by the company.

"No Harmony employees have worked in the area since this incident. Harmony regards this as a criminal matter and has handed it over to the Saps [South African Police Service] for further investigation," said Maake.


This article first appeared on EWN : Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion




24 June 2023 9:32 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Free State
Zama Zamas
Harmony Gold
bodies of illegal miners found

EWN Highlights

Team SA adds 5 medals to tally at Special Olympics World Games

24 June 2023 6:07 PM

'Work hard, be faithful, be honest': Retired judge Moseneke on Achievers Walk

24 June 2023 6:02 PM

Tshwane records decline of cholera cases in Hammanskraal

24 June 2023 5:41 PM

