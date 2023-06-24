Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
JOHANNESBURG - Harmony Gold said it abandoned the Virginia mine in the Free State after the first methane explosion more than three decades ago.
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.
READ: Harmony Gold: Gas leak caused deaths of 31 illegal miners at Welkom shaft
Their remains are still trapped underground with authorities saying safety concerns have stalled recovery efforts.
The spokesperson for Harmony Gold Sihle Maake said the matter was under investigation.
"Harmony acquired the shaft in the mid-1980s with the intention of operating it as a ventilation shaft, however after the acquisition a methane explosion occurred which rendered the shaft unsafe to operate and it was never used by the company.
"No Harmony employees have worked in the area since this incident. Harmony regards this as a criminal matter and has handed it over to the Saps [South African Police Service] for further investigation," said Maake.
This article first appeared on EWN : Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
Source : EWN
More from Local
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More
WC Social Development MEC condemns attack on staff in Khayelitsha
Officials said the group was leaving the area on Friday after facilitating a substance use disorder and crime prevention programme when they came under attack.Read More
CoCT assessing amount of damage caused by recent floods
Mop-up operations are still underway in various parts of the province after recent heavy rains resulted in devastating floods, causing widespread infrastructure damage in some areas, and displacing many.Read More
'It will stay with me for the rest of my life’: EMPD officer on Boksburg blast
Saturday marks six months since a fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge near Tambo Memorial Hospital. At least 41 lives were lost and scenes of that fateful day remain etched in the minds of many responders.Read More