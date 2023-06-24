Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
CAPE TOWN - Reconstruction work on Citrusdal’s main access road is continuing.
A section of the roadway washed away after a nearby river’s bank burst last week.
The town of Citrusdal has been severely hit due to recent flooding in the community. At least 200 displaced people were accommodated at the local community centre.
READ MORE:
- Electricity restored to flood-hit Citrusdal, water supply being monitored
• Flood-hit Citrusdal business owners hoping situation returns to normal soon
• State of disaster a possibility in WC following destructive floods, says Winde
Cederberg municipality spokesperson, Anthony Mlata, said the access road from the N7-highway into the town was under construction.
"The contractors are on site, it’s a whole construction site, the R303. So, the one part of the contractors are working on is road construction for temporary access, the other half of the construction is rebuilding the riverbank," said Mlata.
This article first appeared on EWN : Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
