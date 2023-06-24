Streaming issues? Report here
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life

24 June 2023 2:01 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
album
Keanu Harker
latest release

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.
Keanu Harker with SJ in-studio Photo: Cape Talk
Keanu Harker with SJ in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

Cape Town singer-songwriter Keanu Harker's music is on repeat on Sara-Jayne Makwala-King's playlist and it seems she can't get enough of his latest single 'True Inspiration'.

The song, released last week, is a fitting tribute to his father and other inspirational men in his life.

The multitalented performing artist first shot to fame in season three of The Voice South Africa.

In 2021, he released his first album, 'I Believe In Me'.

Harker's music cuts across the R&B, pop, soul and funk genres and he pens all his own music.

In conversation with Makwala-King, Harker said his latest track was inspired by the great men in his life.

My dad was very touched by the song. It was written some time ago and I used to only sing it at Father's Day services and parties. I've now decided to put it out to the rest of the world.

Keanu Harker, singer-songwriter

The talented musician has been working on some new music, but has no plans to create a second album just yet.

Harker said he's had an eye opening journey over the past few years of his career.

There's a lot of work to do and a lot more I have to offer. I do think there's a big difference in my mindset. Growing up I thought I wanted to be famous. But now, it's about bringing change and impacting people's lives.

Keanu Harker, singer-songwriter

I'm not where I want to be. But at least where I started, there's been a change.

Keanu Harker, singer-songwriter

Harker's holistic outlook to music has seen him delve in community development.

He's involved in many youth projects where he aims to raise awareness on human commonalities, rather than differences.

That's why 'True Inspiration' is such a big song because it speaks of what I see.

Keanu Harker, singer-songwriter

Harker's new single 'True Inspiration' and his debut album 'I Believe in Me' is available for download.

Scroll up for the interview.




