Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar'





CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party will make its own decision regarding the controversial Phala Phala saga, adding that they won’t “sacrifice” President Cyril Ramaphosa at the “altar”.

Mbalula addressed the opening of the Western Cape ANC’s ninth provincial conference in Cape Town on Saturday.

He touched on several issues during his keynote address, from Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Phala Phala, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the country’s stance on Russia.

He urged the ANC in the province to take the DA to task.

On Phala Phala, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the ANC was on top of the matter and would deal with it should investigations find President Ramaphosa guilty.

"The ANC will make its own determination on what must happen. And two, we will not just sacrifice our president at the altar, neither are we, sycophants of Ramaphosa, we are not," said Mbalula.

Mbalula also had some words for Mkhwebane regarding her attacks on acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, who hasn’t concluded her investigation into Phala Phala.

"They are now chasing her, wherever she goes there is a campaign. Leave the Public Protector. Even Mkhwebane we never had campaigns and stopped her from doing her job, as erratic as she was," said Mbalula.

