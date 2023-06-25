How to spot a fake luxury item
South Africa has become a hotspot for ‘triple A-grade’ fakes – replicas of luxury items that are quite difficult to distinguish from the original.
A browse on Instagram will you give you access to the all the latest designer dupes, which one could easily mistake as the real thing.
Last month, Durban police seized a container filled with fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and other counterfeit designer clothing estimated to be worth around R400 million.
So how do you spot a fake from the real deal?
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King was in conversation with Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator.
South Africa is one of the only African countries that has real Louis Vuiton and Gucci so its made it a hotpot for the counterfeit market. Its because of the recognition of these brands and the demands for these brands in South Africa.Michael Zahariev, Luxity co-founder
The luxury counterfeit goods market has a major impact on the luxury good retail sector in South Africa, which is built on the promise of exclusivity and quality.
But there are also "unseen" consequences.
The people that run these productions are large criminal syndicates involved in other crimes such as child labour and narcotics. By supporting the counterfeit industry knowingly, you're also funding other criminal activities. There are other victims on the other side of the coin.Michael Zahariev, Luxity co-founder
Ordinary consumers will be not be able to spot a real item from a fake.
If you're paying anything below retail price, that's a red flag.
The number one thing is knowing your source. Is it a reputable source? Are you only dealing on Whatsapp or online? Can you meet the person? They will also often say no returns. If you purchase anything online in South Africa, you are given seven days to return it by Consumer Protection Act. No returns is a big red flag.Michael Zahariev, Luxity co-founder
Some will say they have two week waiting list. What they do is put together a big order and fly to China to purchase the goods. So its really important you have a trusted source and should something go wrong, you have recourse.Michael Zahariev, Luxity co-founder
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/louis-vuitton-bag-fashion-watch-2628969/
