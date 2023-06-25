Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West
From The Lion King, Aladdin to Beauty and the Beast, Disney movies have been the hallmarks of our childhood.
If you love all the nostalgia and magic of Disney, then be prepared to go down memory line with Disney 100: The Concert taking place at Grand West Arena from 7 - 9 July 2023.
The event is one of a number of Disney100 celebrations taking place around the world to celebrate the huge birthday milestone of the Walt Disney Company.
The concert will feature the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra along with several star soloists including former Idols finalist, Monde Msutwana.
We'll have songs from Frozen, Toy Story, Jungle Book to the Lion King, with our tribute to Lebo M. One of my favourites is with the orchestra playing Star Wars Imperial March.Monde Msutwana, Disney100 performer
The audience will be enthralled by the best on-screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel whilst the iconic musical moments are created by the orchestra.
Disney100 has had sell out shows in Johannesburg, with the production team staging two shows a day.
The people singing the songs is us. When you look into the audience, you see everyone mouthing the words. It just brings back so many memories.Monde Msutwana, Disney100 performer
The minute you hear the orchestra start, the excitement, energy and zest amongst the performers takes grip. It's been one of the most exciting shows.Monde Msutwana, Disney100 performer
Tickets can be booked here.
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
Tygerberg Children’s Choir is open for auditions!
Auditions are open for children in Grades 4 to 7 to join the award-winning Tygerberg Children’s Choir.Read More
Nominate a teacher for a national award
Nominations for the 2023 National Teaching Awards are now open.Read More
How parents can support gender diverse children
Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.Read More
How to spot a fake luxury item
Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
More from Entertainment
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer.Read More
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam
Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras.Read More
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral'
EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more.Read More
Experience Cinderella with an opera twist at the Artscape Theatre in July
Described as a visual spectacle and feast for the senses, Cinderella (Cendrillon) visits the Artscape Theatre between 4-8 July.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster
The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey
Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane.Read More
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market
The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive.Read More