Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West





Disney100 The Concert Photo courtesy: Ticketmaster

From The Lion King, Aladdin to Beauty and the Beast, Disney movies have been the hallmarks of our childhood.

If you love all the nostalgia and magic of Disney, then be prepared to go down memory line with Disney 100: The Concert taking place at Grand West Arena from 7 - 9 July 2023.

The event is one of a number of Disney100 celebrations taking place around the world to celebrate the huge birthday milestone of the Walt Disney Company.

The concert will feature the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra along with several star soloists including former Idols finalist, Monde Msutwana.

We'll have songs from Frozen, Toy Story, Jungle Book to the Lion King, with our tribute to Lebo M. One of my favourites is with the orchestra playing Star Wars Imperial March. Monde Msutwana, Disney100 performer

The audience will be enthralled by the best on-screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel whilst the iconic musical moments are created by the orchestra.

Disney100 has had sell out shows in Johannesburg, with the production team staging two shows a day.

The people singing the songs is us. When you look into the audience, you see everyone mouthing the words. It just brings back so many memories. Monde Msutwana, Disney100 performer

The minute you hear the orchestra start, the excitement, energy and zest amongst the performers takes grip. It's been one of the most exciting shows. Monde Msutwana, Disney100 performer

Tickets can be booked here.

Scroll up for the interview.