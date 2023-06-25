Nominate a teacher for a national award





FILE: Teacher explaining to class. Picture: pexels-katerina-holmes-5905440jpg

Do you know a teacher who inspires, empowers, innovates and carries out their role with purpose and passion?

Well now you can nominate a colleague for the 2023 National Teaching Awards (NTAs).

Nominations close on 24 July 2023.

The annual awards aim to recognize teachers for their outstanding work throughout the year.

According to the Western Cape Education Department, the Provincial Teaching Awards are scheduled to take place at the end of August.

The provincial winners will go on to become the department's nominees for the National Teaching Awards in October 2023.

Nominations can be submitted in the following categories: -Excellence in Grade R Teaching -Excellence in Primary School Teaching (Grades 1–7) -Excellence in Primary School Leadership -Excellence in Secondary School Teaching (Grades 8–12) -Excellence in Secondary School Leadership -Excellence in Special Needs Teaching -Excellence in Special Needs School Leadership -Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET) -Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET) -Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences -Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences -Excellence in Technology – Enhanced Teaching and Learning -Best Teacher Award -Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award

All teachers, School Governing Bodies, and district officials are invited to submit nominations to their principals or centre managers.

To find out more, click here .