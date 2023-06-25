Tygerberg Children’s Choir is open for auditions!
Does your child have a good ear and voice for music?
Well if you've spotted some musical talent in your little one, why not explore that by auditioning to join the Tygerberg Children’s Choir.
Auditions are open for children in Grades 4 to 7 to join the award-winning ensemble.
The Tygerberg Children’s Choir is ranked fourth globally on Interkultur’s ranking of choirs.
Karina Erasmus, a music and performing arts teacher at Goodwood Park Primary School serves as choir director and Madri Gerber, the head of music at La Rochelle Girls’ High school is the choir’s accompanist.
The 67-member choir range from 10 to 15 years in age.
The children come from various backgrounds across areas such as the Southern and Northern Suburbs, Mitchell’s Plain, Paarl, Wellington and Hermanus.
The choir have won several international accolades and most recently, won two awards at the Hull International Choir Competition in Britain.
The vocalists clinched the Children’s Choir section and achieved second place in the Sacred section, competing against and outperforming adult choirs.
A total of 27 choirs from ten countries took part, with the Tygerberg Children’s Choir the only choir from Africa.
To find out more about the auditions, contact Andrea at 082 925 1814 or email choirauditions.tcc@gmail.com to book a spot.
