



CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed to be convinced that the ANC was also capable of looking after their interests.

Ramaphosa added that the ANC in the province was becoming "renewed" as it was debunking the perception that it did not recognise the needs of its local communities.

Ramaphosa delivered the closing address at this past weekend’s Western Cape provincial conference in Cape Town on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

• JJ Tyhalisisu's election as WC ANC chair was 'unexpected' - Cameron Dugmore

• ANC has not done enough to hold DA accountable in the Western Cape - Mbalula

• JJ Tyhalisisu the new chairperson of the ANC in the Western Cape

• Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar'

Addressing the over 600 Western Cape ANC delegates on Sunday night, Ramaphosa said the party wanted leaders who would unite members and not divide the ANC.

He also called on the party to convince communities that the party also had their best interests at heart.

"We need to appreciate the amount of work we need to do to convince our people here in the Western Cape that we are capable of also serving their interests. We need to convince them that we are best placed to improve their lives."

He also said the ANC needed to do away with the perception that the party did not care about coloured communities.

"The perception that the ANC does not recognise the needs and interests of coloured people, and it is a perception, and the structure of your top five shows that we are debunking that perception."

Ramaphosa congratulated the province’s newly-elected leadership, with by JJ Tyhalisisu as the chairperson.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs