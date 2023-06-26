



JOHANNESBURG - Government has closed down a total of 314 SA Post Office (Sapo) branches across the country in the last three years.

This was revealed in a recent parliamentary response by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The department said that at least 58 of the branches had been combined into neighbouring ones for optimisation while at least two were shut down by landlords due to non-payment of rent.

DA spokesperson on communications, Natasha Mazzone, said that this high number of closures had forced many people to travel long distances to access postal services.

"The revelation to a parliamentary question by the DA that over 300 South African post offices have been closed by the ANC government within a mere three-year period is a clear indication of the complete mismanagement and disregard of our citizens."

Mazzone said that it was unrealistic that government could proceed with establishing a Postbank owned by Sapo when the entity was in financial difficulty.

"How can the ANC expect a state bank to be successfully operated by an institution that has failed to avoid liquidation and pay its employees for months on end? The potential collapse of such a bank would jeapordise the life savings of hundreds and thousands of people and further erode public trust."

This article first appeared on EWN : Govt's shut down 314 post office branches in last 3 years, dept tells DA