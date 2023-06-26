Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC
JOHANNESBURG - National police are investigating the origin and destination of 32 blocks of cocaine found in an empty cargo container in the Eastern Cape.
Authorities said the drugs worth over R12 million were found in a container meant to transport fruit from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
It’s understood the drugs were found by police at the Ngqura border post last week.
READ: R12 million drug bust at Port of Ngqura in EC
Police said no arrests have been made so far.
Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to conduct high-density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa. Since its inception on 8 May 2023, 1,686 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs in South Africa."
#sapsHQ Border Police officers attached to the Ngqura sea port in the Eastern Cape have seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth a street value of R12, 8 million. An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin & destination of the drugs. #OperationShanela… pic.twitter.com/IhD0wVvhYu' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 25, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing?
AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, excitement and anxiety.Read More
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up
As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later
All the news you need to know.Read More
Cape Town residents call for LOWER WATER TARIFFS as dams fill to the brim
Let's be careful when we ask for reductions in water tariffs, says Dr Winter from UCT's Future Water Institute.Read More
Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place
Most hijackings do not occur in 'dangerous' areas but in driveways, right at home.Read More
Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week
The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province.Read More
Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial difficulties it could not carry it out singularly.Read More
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members
This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.Read More
Govt's shut down 314 post office branches in last 3 years, dept tells DA
DA spokesperson on communications, Natasha Mazzone, said that this high number of closures had forced many people to travel long distances to access postal services.Read More
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed to be convinced that the ANC was also capable of looking after their interests.Read More