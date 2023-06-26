'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces'





Africa Melane interviews Godfrey Ramuhala, Lecturer in the Department of Strategic Studies at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, staged a protest against Russia after claiming that their army purposely attacked his forces.

Since forming the Wagner group in 2014, Prigozhin has become a vital tool in Putin's desire to reinstate Russian influence across the world.

On Sunday night, the short-lived revolt came to an end as he was shipped off to Belarus in return for mutiny charges being dropped.

This public display of rebellion has made Putin’s regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power.

Wagner Group rebellion challenges Putin’s rule over Russia. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

Ramuhala says that Ukraine should take advantage of the fact that they're no longer the centre of the conflict to strengthen its forces and enjoy somewhat of a break.

He does, however, add that even though it may appear as though there are 'cracks' in Russian forces, it may be the opposite and could possibly backfire on Nato and Ukraine.

They should actually take advantage of what appears to be some cracks. Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science – Stellenbosch University

It is an opportunity for Nato and Ukraine to actually seize the opportunity. Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science – Stellenbosch University

You've got to tread very carefully. Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science – Stellenbosch University

