



CAPE TOWN - The Citrusdal municipality in the Western Cape said more rain had been forecast for the area from Tuesday.

The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province.

The N7, used as the main access road, was washed away, cutting off entry into the town.

Municipal manager, Gerrit Matthyse, said that although major roads into the town had been repaired and other services restored, problems persisted.

"Eighty percent to 70% rain predictions for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday so we are already getting ready for most possible again flooding. We pray for no floods but based on the consistent rain for three days, persistent rain for three days, we are getting ready."

Matthyse added that the town was currently without water, due to borehole issues, however, water tankers had been dispatched to supply communities.

Cederberg Municipality Mayor, Dr Ruben Richards, says they’ll “begin the long process of rebuilding and fixing the damage caused by the raging torrents, which indiscriminately ploughed its way through our region, especially the Olifants River Valley.” pic.twitter.com/RupAWvqJHt ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023

Technicians are on site busy with foundation work, with the aim of reconstructing the section of Citrusdal’s main access road that collapsed last week. pic.twitter.com/pC31W0taSI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week