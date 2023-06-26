Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week
CAPE TOWN - The Citrusdal municipality in the Western Cape said more rain had been forecast for the area from Tuesday.
The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province.
The N7, used as the main access road, was washed away, cutting off entry into the town.
Flood-hit Citrusdal residents closed in as main access road still damaged
Flood-hit Citrusdal business owners hoping situation returns to normal soon
Despite Citrusdal water supply issues, MEC Simmers satisfied with mop-up efforts
Municipal manager, Gerrit Matthyse, said that although major roads into the town had been repaired and other services restored, problems persisted.
"Eighty percent to 70% rain predictions for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday so we are already getting ready for most possible again flooding. We pray for no floods but based on the consistent rain for three days, persistent rain for three days, we are getting ready."
Matthyse added that the town was currently without water, due to borehole issues, however, water tankers had been dispatched to supply communities.
Winde: Too soon to quantify the extent of flood damage in WC
Electricity restored to flood-hit Citrusdal, water supply being monitored
State of disaster a possibility in WC following destructive floods, says Winde
CoCT assessing amount of damage caused by recent floods
Cederberg Municipality Mayor, Dr Ruben Richards, says they’ll “begin the long process of rebuilding and fixing the damage caused by the raging torrents, which indiscriminately ploughed its way through our region, especially the Olifants River Valley.” pic.twitter.com/RupAWvqJHt' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023
Technicians are on site busy with foundation work, with the aim of reconstructing the section of Citrusdal’s main access road that collapsed last week. pic.twitter.com/pC31W0taSI' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
