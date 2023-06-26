Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo!

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%. 26 June 2023 2:22 PM
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later All the news you need to know. 26 June 2023 2:00 PM
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later All the news you need to know. 26 June 2023 2:00 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed... 26 June 2023 6:26 AM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
Is it your bank's fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Streams for Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' jump during Titanic sub tragedy In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy. 26 June 2023 1:08 PM
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet. 26 June 2023 10:14 AM
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet. 26 June 2023 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 "The Concert" between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces' Wagner's public display of rebellion has made Putin's regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power. 26 June 2023 9:20 AM
'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces' Wagner's public display of rebellion has made Putin’s regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power. 26 June 2023 9:20 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
View all Opinion
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo!

26 June 2023 8:39 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Doctor Khumalo

The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder.

Iconic former footballer Doctor Khumalo celebrates his 56th birthday today (26 June).

Born Theophilus Doctorson Khumalo, he began his journey with football at the age of 17 playing for Swallows Reserves.

From there he went on to play for Kaizer Chiefs’ junior team before being promoted to the senior team in 1987.

Over 17 years, Khumalo made 397 appearances for the boys in yellow and black.

At the height of his career with Kaizer Chiefs in the 1990s, the Amakhosi won three South African league championships and Khumalo was voted South African Football Player of the Year in 1992.

It only made sense that when South Africa was readmitted into FIFA in 1992, Khumalo would be selected to join Team SA for its first official international match.

It was a game to remember because South Africa won 1–0, the sole goal coming from a penalty Khumalo scored.

RELATED: 'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker

He went on to make 50 appearances for Bafana Bafana, making South Africa proud.

Khumalo retired in 2002, dabbling in sports commentating and presenting.

More recently, he even had a little fun on The Masked Singer South Africa - who knew the Doctor could sing!

Happy birthday, Legend!


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo!




More from Sport

Derrick Spencer, Stanton Fredericks, Robert Marawa, Jabu Mahlangu, Cyril Nzama and Brian Baloyi. Image: Supplied

Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi

24 June 2023 8:20 AM

Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this weekend in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Free State Stars head coach Luc Eymael. Picture: @FreeStateStars/Twitter.

Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former football coach and player, Zinedine Zidane. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Oleg Dubyna

Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!

23 June 2023 9:06 AM

Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Nadine and her partner, Derick Hougaard. Picture: Nadine/Facebook

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

22 June 2023 6:37 PM

He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba

21 June 2023 8:14 PM

Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open

21 June 2023 7:58 PM

Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion

20 June 2023 8:31 PM

The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims

20 June 2023 8:13 PM

The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.

'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia

20 June 2023 5:48 PM

Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter.

Andile Jali remains undecided about his future after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

20 June 2023 5:06 PM

The 33-year-old parted ways with Masandawana last month and is now a free agent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

