Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place





Africa Melane interviews Eugene Herbert, CEO of MasterDrive.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) released their crime stats for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, showing a decrease in hijackings from 5402 to 5119.

While this is positive, both the Northern Cape and the North West saw significant increases – 37.5% and 23%, respectively.

The Free State followed closely with a 19% increase, while the Western Cape saw a 7.4% jump.

Herbert says that times have changed, and we need to adapt to the current state of the country.

He adds that drivers need to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

One hotspot that is often forgotten about is your driveway, says Herbert, adding that a large percentage of hijackings take place there.

If you're a victim of hijacking, it's important to act as quickly as possible by handing your car and keys over to the criminals.

It's important not to get 'brave'; do as you're told, says Herbert.

It's a concern irrespective of where that increase takes place. Eugene Herbert, CEO – MasterDrive

We cannot drive on autopilot any longer. Eugene Herbert, CEO – MasterDrive

Hopefully, the way you drive would mitigate the likeliness of you becoming a potential victim. Eugene Herbert, CEO – MasterDrive

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.