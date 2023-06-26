Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko (Diary Gives You Go) about amasi.
Amasi, or maas, is a fermented milk product, similar to cottage cheese or plain yogurt.
How did this popular product come to fruition? It could have been by accident, says Mokoko.
I think it was by accident as a form of preservation, somebody must have left milk out in the sun and they realised that it was actually not such a bad idea.Reabetjoe Mokoko, Dietitian – Diary Gives You Go
It is a very versatile product which is used across various cultures – consumed on its own or alternatively in cooking or baking.
Many people often use it as a cream or yoghurt alternative.
Dairy Give You Go has a number of easy recipes on its website that incorporates amasi.
Fermented milk is highly nutritious and includes live cultures and probiotics that support your gut and immune system.
You can also make amasi at home:
Mokoko shares the steps for creating your own amasi at home:
· Store milk in a calabash, in a warm place for two to three days.
· Similar to cheese making, the water must be drained after the waiting period.
· The remaining creamy product is the amasi.
I want to encourage families out there; amasi is an affordable protein... it’s versatile. I encourage everybody, especially the young kids, to have amasi incorporated into their diet.Reabetjoe Mokoko, Dietitian – Diary Gives You Go
Scroll up to listen to the in-depth discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician
