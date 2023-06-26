Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey

26 June 2023 11:04 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Africa Melane
Good morning Cape Town

Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers.

Africa Melane speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the trending news of the day including a diverted easyJet flight from the United Kingdom to Turkey after two Russian passengers became drunk and unruly and started shouting at other people on the plane.

Skip to 2:40 for Gilchrist's view on this one.

On Saturday (24 June), a flight to Turkey was diverted and met by police as two drunk Russian men behaved disruptively, shouting at each other and other passengers while being "unruly" in mid-air.

An easyJet press release confirmed that flight EZY2147 from Manchester to Dalaman was diverted to Thessaloniki, Greece before re-embarking to its intended destination on Sunday morning.

The two Russian passengers, both men aged 48 and 39, were arrested soon after the plane touched down in Thessaloniki.

Reports say the two faced a prosecutor who charged them with disturbing the peace, disrupting transport and disobeying the crew’s instructions.

The two men were released and their trial is scheduled for November.

The airline said in a statement that the "safety and well-being of passengers and crew" is their "priority" and that it does not "tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard."

The altercation took place during the 24-hour rebellion in Russia. It just so happens that the thing happening on the ground is the same thing happening in the air.

Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

Scroll up to listen to today's report on trending world news.




