Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey

On Saturday (24 June), a flight to Turkey was diverted and met by police as two drunk Russian men behaved disruptively, shouting at each other and other passengers while being "unruly" in mid-air.

An easyJet press release confirmed that flight EZY2147 from Manchester to Dalaman was diverted to Thessaloniki, Greece before re-embarking to its intended destination on Sunday morning.

The two Russian passengers, both men aged 48 and 39, were arrested soon after the plane touched down in Thessaloniki.

Reports say the two faced a prosecutor who charged them with disturbing the peace, disrupting transport and disobeying the crew’s instructions.

The two men were released and their trial is scheduled for November.

The airline said in a statement that the "safety and well-being of passengers and crew" is their "priority" and that it does not "tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard."

The altercation took place during the 24-hour rebellion in Russia. It just so happens that the thing happening on the ground is the same thing happening in the air. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

